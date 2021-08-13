Biden administration expands COVID-19 vaccination requirement to include HHS employees

"Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health care and clinical research facilities and interact with, or have the potential to come into contact with, patients will be required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

According to the secretary, those subject to the new rule are numbered over 25,000, including "employees, contractors, trainees, and volunteers whose duties put them in contact or potential contact with patients at an HHS medical or clinical research facility."

An HHS official was quoted by CNN as saying the requirement is expected to go into effect by the end of September.

Also included in the more than 25,000 officials are members of the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, who must also receive vaccinations in accordance with a Thursday announcement by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will also expand its previous vaccine mandate for health care workers at Veterans Health Administration facilities on Friday, according to a press release issued by the department Thursday.

After the expansion, workers such as psychologists, pharmacists, social workers, nursing assistants, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, peer specialists, medical support assistants, engineers, housekeepers and other clinical, administrative and infrastructure support employees who come into contact with VA patients and health care workers will be required to administer the jabs, according to the press release.