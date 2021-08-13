(Hello Africa) A glimpse of African elephants

An elephant drinks water at the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, Nov. 29, 2018.

File photo taken on Aug. 26, 2016 shows elephants at the Etosha National Park, northwestern Namibia.

An elephant roams at a free-ranging area ahead of an activity to mark World Elephant Day at Uganda Wildlife Education Conservation Center (UWEC) in Entebbe, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.