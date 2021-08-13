Friday, August 13, 2021

(Hello Africa) A glimpse of African elephants

World Elephant Day falls on Aug. 12. It is an annual event to raise peoples awareness on elephant conservation. Lets take a look at some African elephants.

File photo taken on November 14, 2017 shows elephants at Mikumi National Park near Morogoro, Tanzania.

An elephant drinks water at the Tsavo National Park in Kenya, Nov. 29, 2018.

File photo taken on Aug. 26, 2016 shows elephants at the Etosha National Park, northwestern Namibia.

An elephant roams at a free-ranging area ahead of an activity to mark World Elephant Day at Uganda Wildlife Education Conservation Center (UWEC) in Entebbe, Uganda, Aug. 10, 2021.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : xinhua

Nation Thailnad
