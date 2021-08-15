Tech gives nations athletes extra boost

Pongbot, an AI-enabled table tennis robot, has become a popular "coach" at the national training base for table tennis players. It can make high-quality shots at will and it never gets tired.

The robot can also adjust the speed and spin of the ball according to a player's level of aptitude. Through big data, it is able to gather and analyze the trajectory and movement of different athletes, and furthermore simulate competitors' movements to help their training.

"The AI robot no doubt replaces some of the work for coaches, especially when we have to take care of several tables during training," said Chen Bin, deputy dean of China Table Tennis College and the coach for retired table tennis world champion Ding Ning.

Codeveloped by China Table Tennis College and Siasun Robot& Automation Co, Pongbot is believed by many industry insiders to be the world's first AI ball-pitching robot.

"More importantly, it can also imitate the course of different players that human training partners usually find hard, for instance that of Japanese table tennis player Ito Mima. With this, we could offer more targeted training to our athletes," he said.