Roundup: More European countries evacuate diplomats, citizens from Afghanistan

Denmark and Norway, which have announced the temporary closure of their respective embassies in Afghanistan, described "working under extreme conditions" as they tried to evacuate their citizens and local employees there.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said Denmark "is far from finished" with the evacuation of Danish and Afghan employees from its embassy in Kabul. He said Pakistan is assisting with the Danish evacuations from the Afghan capital.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Monday that her country "is doing everything possible" to get Norwegians and local employees evacuated.

"It's chaotic and catastrophic. We had all hoped that we could do this under more orderly conditions than what is happening right now," Solberg told Norwegian news agency NTB.

Later on the day, the Norwegian Chief of Defence Eirik Kristoffersen confirmed to the Norwegian newspaper VG that Norway has completed the evacuation of all Norwegian employees at its embassy in Kabul.

Finland on Monday announced the closure of its embassy in Kabul. The government said 18 Finnish people, including diplomats and embassy staff, have left the Afghan capital by the afternoon.

The Belgian government also approved a defense evacuation operation. Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said some 100 people claiming their Belgian nationality have reported to the Belgian embassy in Pakistan -- also responsible for Afghanistan -- wishing to return to Belgium.

In Italy, the first flight evacuating Italian diplomatic staff along with some Afghan citizens arrived in Rome on Monday. A military KC 767 airplane landed at the Fiumicino airport with some 70 people on board, the Defence Ministry said.

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said Monday that eight Croatian nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan and others will be repatriated in the coming days. Germany also evacuated on the day dozens of embassy staff to Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Meanwhile, the European Commission foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he decided to convene on Tuesday an extraordinary video teleconference of European Union foreign ministers.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for "a responsible and united response" within the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan, and warned against the risk of irregular migration flows to Europe caused by the destabilization of Afghanistan.