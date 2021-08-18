Wednesday, August 18, 2021

international

N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO

North Korea has reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) that the country has conducted coronavirus tests on around 36,000 people so far but found no confirmed cases, the UN agency said Wednesday.

According to the WHO's weekly report on COVID-19, 693 North Koreans underwent virus tests from July 30 to Aug. 5, bringing the total number of tested citizens to 35,947, but none were found to have been infected.

Of the newly tested citizens, 112 people with symptoms turned out to be those with flu-like illness or acute respiratory illness, the report said.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.

The North was expected to receive around 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through a global vaccine distribution program, but they have not been delivered to the country yet. (Yonhap)

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Korea Herald/ANN

Related News

2 Royal Bengal Tiger cubs playing with mother at zoo

Published : August 18, 2021

Taliban holds 1st press conference since takeover of Kabul

Published : August 18, 2021

Afghan Taliban tries to form inclusive government, promising amnesty, peace, women’s rights

Published : August 18, 2021

7 more Japan prefectures to be put under state of emergency

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

The long awaited Covid-19 self-test kits | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 18, 2021

BGRIM posts new high profit in Q2 as power sales soar, 7 strategic initiatives to become world-class energy producer gains momentum

Published : August 18, 2021

Surge in Asia Pacific’s largest manufacturing centres driven by global demand

Published : August 18, 2021

Thai stocks rebound 0.5% despite virus, protest turmoil

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.