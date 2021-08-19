Biden says chaos from U.S. Afghan drawdown unavoidable

Asked if the U.S. drawdown could have been handled better, Biden replied, "No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that ... but the idea that somehow, to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens."

"One of the things we didn't know is what the Taliban would do in terms of trying to keep people from getting out," he said. "They're cooperating, letting American citizens get out ... but we're having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there."

He also said that the U.S. military could extend its mission in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate Americans on the ground.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the Taliban informed the United States that they would provide safe passage of civilians to Kabul airport.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday that U.S. military flights had evacuated over 2,000 people in the last 24 hours and nearly 5,000 people over the last several days.

U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan earlier in the day issued a security alert saying "the United States Government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport."

According to media reports, up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan.