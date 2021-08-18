Johnson, Biden vow to work together on Afghan situation after Taliban takeover

"They resolved to continue working closely together on this in the days and weeks ahead to allow as many people as possible to leave the country," it added.

Johnson and Biden also agreed on the need for the global community to come together to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Britain's plans include increased humanitarian aid to the region and resettlement of refugees, it said.

Britain's Home Office said on Tuesday night that up to 20,000 Afghan refugees will be offered a route to set up homes in Britain over five years.