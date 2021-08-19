UK records another 33,904 coronavirus cases

Another 33,904 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,355,887, according to official figures released Wednesday.
The country also reported another 111 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 131,260. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
Meanwhile, researchers found that a lack of exercise might be linked to an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and associated complications.
According to a research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, "consistently meeting physical activity guidelines was strongly associated with a reduced risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes among infected adults."
The research was based on study of almost 50,000 patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive, doing some activity or consistently reporting doing sufficient exercise. The researchers recommend health authorities to prioritize the promotion of physical activity and incorporate it into routine medical care.
Nearly 90 percent of adults in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and about 77.5 percent have received both, the latest figures showed.
Published : August 19, 2021
By : xinhua
