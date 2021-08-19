Thursday, August 19, 2021

international

UK records another 33,904 coronavirus cases

A study among almost 50,000 patients with COVID-19 found that a lack of exercise might be linked to an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and associated complications.

Another 33,904 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,355,887, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported another 111 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 131,260. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, researchers found that a lack of exercise might be linked to an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and associated complications.

According to a research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, "consistently meeting physical activity guidelines was strongly associated with a reduced risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes among infected adults."

This reversed photo shows a man walking next to a puddle in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2021.

The research was based on study of almost 50,000 patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive, doing some activity or consistently reporting doing sufficient exercise. The researchers recommend health authorities to prioritize the promotion of physical activity and incorporate it into routine medical care.

Nearly 90 percent of adults in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and about 77.5 percent have received both, the latest figures showed.  

People walk past the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2021.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Israel tightens COVID-19 restrictions

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

Published : August 19, 2021

Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

Published : August 19, 2021

Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

Published : August 19, 2021

SET down as Thai protests, outbreak spook foreign investors

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.