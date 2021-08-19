UK records another 33,904 coronavirus cases

The country also reported another 111 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 131,260. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, researchers found that a lack of exercise might be linked to an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and associated complications.

According to a research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, "consistently meeting physical activity guidelines was strongly associated with a reduced risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes among infected adults."