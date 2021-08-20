Canadian military resumes flights to Kabul

Canadian Armed Forces have resumed flights to Afghanistan, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.
Trudeau said that Canadian Armed Forces assets and personnel have arrived on the ground in Afghanistan to coordinate at the tactical level with the United States and other allied partners, helping "get Canadians, Afghans and their families to safety."
Trudeau said two CAF CC-177 planes will make regular flights into Kabul to support evacuation efforts.
"Canadian Armed Forces flights to and from Hamid Karzai International Airport will resume shortly under Op AEGIS," tweeted Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on Wednesday night.
Operation Aegis is designed for the military to help with evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.
Published : August 20, 2021
By : xinhua
