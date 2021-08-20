U.S. hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan met with condemnation: British media

"Why did he not understand that his decisions would create chaos?" he said, viewing the withdrawal as a "disgraceful performance."

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, scenes of chaotic evacuation at the Kabul airport and desperate Afghans who fell from the sky after clinging to planes taking off shocked the world.

"It's not that we left Afghanistan. It's the grossly incompetent way we left!" Former U.S. President Donald Trump said, refuting President Joe Biden, who, in a speech at the White House on Monday, defended his decision to bring home U.S. troops before blaming Afghan leaders for their failure to prevent the country collapsing.