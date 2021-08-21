California judge rules unconstitutional the measure classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as contractors

In a ruling issued Friday, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch declared that Proposition 22 is "unenforceable," arguing several sections of the measure are unconstitutional under California state law. They included a section that required a seven-eighths legislative supermajority to amend the measure, which defied the legislature's amendment power under the state constitution, according to the judge.

Roesch said that avenue for amendments ran counter to the state constitution, instituting a threshold that was "difficult to the point of near impossibility."

In California, ballot measures are required to be limited to a single subject, and the provisions in the measures must be related. The judge found that the measure pitched to Californians in November overstepped that requirement by limiting the legislature's ability to allow workers' to collectively bargain. Proposition 22 passed by a 59% to 41% vote in November.

"A prohibition on legislation authorizing collective bargaining by app-based drivers does not promote the right to work as an independent contractor, nor does it protect work flexibility, nor does it provide minimum workplace safety and pay standards for those workers," Roesch wrote. "It appears only to protect the economic interest of the network companies in having a divided, ununionized workforce, which is not a stated goal of the legislation."

Uber criticized the ruling Friday and said it intended appeal.

"This ruling ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of California voters and defies both logic and the law," Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said. "We will appeal and we expect to win. Meanwhile, Prop 22 remains in effect, including all of the protections and benefits it provides independent workers across the state."