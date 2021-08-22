UK records another 32,058 coronavirus cases

The country also reported another 104 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,591. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Ronapreve as the first monoclonal antibody combination product indicated for use in the prevention and treatment of acute COVID-19 infection in Britain.

Developed by Regeneron/Roche, the drug is administered either by injection or infusion and acts at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the coronavirus and prevents it from gaining access to the cells of the respiratory system, according to a statement by the MHRA.