Bangkok braces for heavy rain and strong winds as 41 provinces face wetter weather

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on May 14, 2026 that upper Thailand would see thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, with heavy rain in parts of the western side of the country.

The conditions are being driven by south-westerly winds covering upper Thailand, while some areas remain hot.

People are advised to beware of thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.

In the South, heavy rain is expected in some areas, especially on the western side, as south-westerly winds covering the Andaman Sea and the South begin to strengthen. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas. Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.