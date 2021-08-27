Germany reports 12,626 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 incidence in Germany in the past seven days reached 66.0 per 100,000 citizens on Thursday, up from 61.3 the previous day and 44.2 a week ago, according to the RKI.

"We are again in the exponential growth of infections and also serious illnesses," Christian Karagiannidis, president of the medical association DGIIN, told the Rheinische Post on Thursday.

Since an incidence of 50 or higher has been dropped by the Bundestag as the only measure to trigger COVID-19 measures, Karagiannidis called for a "triad of incidences, hospital cases and intensive care bed occupancy" to determine the country's pandemic strategy.