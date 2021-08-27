US, Vietnam work together on pushing back threats to freedom of navigation, international rules-based order: Harris

HÀ NỘI — The issues of the COVID-19 crisis, economy and trade, climate change response as well as the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific were high on the agenda during the historic trip of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Hà Nội.

In a press briefing held on Thursday in Việt Nam’s capital city, Harris said she is honoured to be the first vice president to visit Việt Nam since diplomatic relations were established in 1995, and expressed the belief that “this signals the beginning of the next chapter in the relationship between the United States and Việt Nam.”

“We have had an enduring commitment to this relationship, because it matters to the people, to the security and to the prosperity of the American people, and we believe, the people of Việt Nam.”

She remarked the trajectory of bilateral ties since normalisation “has been nothing short of remarkable, when we think about where we've been, where we are and where are headed.”

As Việt Nam is currently battling a huge wave of COVID-19 infections with rising cases and deaths after successfully containing the outbreaks in 2020, Harris said the US will be with Việt Nam as it battles this surge and has provided donations of vaccines and freezers to Việt Nam.

She earlier in the day visited the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội to witness the delivery of parts of the 1 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the US donated to Việt Nam that she announced on Wednesday during a meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.