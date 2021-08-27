[Laos] Feasibility study scheduled for new Triangle Special Economic Zone

If approved, the zone would be located in the province’s Nhot-ou district at the shared border between Laos, China and Vietnam.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on August 24 between a representative of the business group and provincial authorities, permitting the investors to carry out the survey and feasibility study in relation to the project.

Witnessing the signing at the provincial Administration Office were provincial Governor Mr Khamphoy Vannasarn, the group’s executives, and officials from both sides, the Lao Economic Daily reported.

Under the MOU, the investor is required to begin the survey and feasibility study within 30 days of signing the agreement, which is valid for 18 months.

The Chinese group will survey an area of about 250 square kilometres for the project, Deputy Director General of the provincial Planning and Investment Department, Mrs Khammala Souvong, told those attending the signing ceremony.

The site would include 100 square kilometres for services and tourism, while the remaining 150 square kilometres would be used for agriculture and industry development.

The precise areas allocated for development will be more clearly defined after the survey is complete. A report in this regard will be submitted to provincial authorities and the government for consideration.

The investors will also survey and design a road linking Yai-ouneua village to the planned development site. A social and environmental impact assessment will also be carried out.

The feasibility study and survey will be used as a reference to draw up a master plan for the development of the Triangle SEZ.