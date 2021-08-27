U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves situation "no more under control": Macron

Macron made the remarks at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin during his one-day working visit to Ireland.

Asked if the United States and its allies have betrayed their moral responsibility following the U.S. decision not to extend its deadline of withdrawal from Afghanistan, Macron said that he would rather not use the word of "betrayal."

He said that it is not safe for other countries to continue to carry out evacuations due to the U.S. decision. "We want to work hard and well until the very last minute to do the maximum operations, and be sure of the security and safety of our people," Macron added.