S. Korea struggling to curb surges in coronavirus infections among foreign workers

New COVID-19 cases among foreign nationals last week reached 1,665, a 20.7 percent increase from the previous week, according to health authorities.



They accounted for 13.6 percent of all new cases during the period, up 2.5 percentage points from 11.1 percent a week earlier and much higher than the proportion of the foreign population in the country, which comes to 3.8 percent.



"Among foreign workers, one or two Infections tend to develop easily into mass outbreaks due to their group living and accommodation in cramped places," Park Dong-joo, director of health, welfare and gender affairs in the northeastern province of Gangwon.



Among the 731 new cases reported in the province in August, 123, or 16.8 percent, were among foreigners.



In the city of Donghae, Gangwon, 59 foreigners were infected with the coronavirus this month, making up 57.8 percent of new cases in the city during the same period. Among them, 29 cases were linked to a steel company in the city, and 26 cases were traced to a meeting of foreign residents.