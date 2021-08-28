Singapore can seize opportunities in increasingly digital, green and borderless world: Gan Kim Yong

The opportunities lie in global trends such as the increased focus on digitalisation, connectivity and innovation; the fast-growing green economy; and the race to transform local companies into global champions, he said.

At the same time, Mr Gan said, the global economic landscape is becoming more challenging amid increasing fragmentation on multiple fronts. These include technology and trade, accelerating industry consolidation and churn, and increasing consumer preference for e-commerce and virtual experiences.

"These shifts will cause a great impact on the trajectory of the global economy. Singapore can leverage opportunities that come our way, and emerge stronger from the pandemic," Mr Gan said at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) Economic Dialogue 2021 held virtually on Friday.

He said that to take advantage of these global trends, Singapore needs to turn itself into a "virtually unlimited" marketplace of goods and services that allows businesses to participate in new markets and reach customers from all over the world.

This can also encourage and support more virtual training, career development, and collaboration tools for the local workforce.

"We need to create new virtual frontiers to transcend the constraints of our physical size and physical boundaries," the minister said.

To seize new growth opportunities in sustainability and the green economy, Singapore can grab first-mover advantage in areas such as carbon trading and services, low-carbon technologies, green financing and sustainable infrastructure.

"We will help our existing industries transition to a low-carbon economy, and enable our companies to create new sustainable products and solutions."