Asean sees declining trend in new Covid cases and deaths

Asean countries reported 79,833 new cases, lower than Saturday’s 85,849, while 1,663 patients died, lower than the previous day’s 1,778.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 9.91 million across the region and deaths rose to 220,150.

Vietnam reported 12,796 new cases and 344 deaths on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 435,265 patients and 10,749 deaths.

China has banned all imports and exports at Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region’s border that it shares with Vietnam since last Thursday to curb the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19. The Chinese authority said that the border will remain closed until the situation improves.

Meanwhile, Myanmar reported 3,098 new cases and 106 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 392,300 patients and 15,183 deaths.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s military-installed government said on Friday that Covid-19 vaccines would be given to members of the Muslim Rohingya people living in the western state of Rakhine, including the population townships of Maungdaw and Buthidaung.

The government also announced that it was trying to vaccinate 50 per cent of the country’s population this year.

After being the country with most number of cases in Asean for many months, Indonesia, with 7,427 new patients, is now behind Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar. However, Indonesia had the most deaths at 551.