Tuesday, August 31, 2021

international

China restricts young people to playing video games three hours a week

China announced Monday that it is banning minors from playing video games during the school week and can only play for an hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

The new rule comes from China's video game regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, which did not respond to requests for comment.

The policy is slated to take effect by September 1.

China has established extensive rules about minors and playing video games in the past, after blaming games for causing nearsightedness and addiction in youth. In 2019, the government announced that gamers under 18 had to stop playing between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., and only game for 90 minutes on weekdays. In 2018, Beijing stopped approving video games for publication for nearly nine months, hurting the bottom line for massive Chinese companies like NetEase and Tencent.

The Chinese government plans to enforce the ban by requiring minors to register to games with their real names and requiring gaming companies to ask for real names. Some game companies have already begun to use a real name-based registration system to limit playtime, such as Tencent asking for real names with its wildly successful mobile hit, "Honor of Kings."

Tencent said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it firmly supports the new rule and will make every effort to follow it. It said that the company had been implementing ways to keep minors from being addicted to games since 2017.

"While China's government has been positive on video games recently and has promoted segments such as esports and cloud gaming as key growth areas, gaming addiction among minors is viewed as a negative output of the popularity of video games in society," said Lisa Cosmas Hanson, president at research firm Niko Partners. China's esports scene has grown considerably over the years, and players in esports typically train for hours a day at a young age, the firm noted.

It is possible for children to get around the ban if they were to use the accounts of adults, Niko pointed out. The government is asking for family cooperation to prevent that tactic.

The overall impact of the new ban is still unclear, as the government expands upon previous restrictions. Minors in China are already banned from spending more than 400 yuan (about $62) a month on games. Tencent said in an earnings call that players under 16 years old only account for 2.6% of total spending from customers.

Earlier last week, South Korea announced it would end a law that kept people under 16 from playing games between midnight and 6 a.m. Parents and guardians can instead arrange times for children to play.

Console gaming in China was banned for over a decade, up until 2015. Even today, most gamers in China gravitate toward PC and mobile gaming, with companies like Nintendo and Sony slowly making inroads in often minuscule console sales.

Published : August 31, 2021

Related News

Afghans suffer as U.S. wraps up mission in Afghanistan

Published : August 31, 2021

Sharp spike in new Covid cases in Philippines, Vietnam

Published : August 31, 2021

[Vietnam] More than 85,000 businesses leave market amid pandemic

Published : August 31, 2021

ASEAN remains a fast growing region despite the pandemic

Published : August 31, 2021

Latest News

HIV self-test kits rolled out in pharmacies nationwide

Published : August 31, 2021

Public Health Ministry keeps close eye out for C.1.2 variant

Published : August 31, 2021

MP claims THB2 billion went missing in Sinovac procurement

Published : August 31, 2021

Krungthai set to launch Thailand’s first index linked note investing in 4 megatrends and ESG

Published : August 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.