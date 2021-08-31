NK appears to have reactivated Yongbyon nuclear reactor: IAEA

Pyongyang expelled IAEA inspectors in 2009, and since then the agency has monitored the country’s nuclear program through open-source information and satellite imagery. North Korea’s last and largest nuclear test was in 2017, when it claimed to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.



The Yongbyon complex has been at the center of the North’s nuclear program, which produced the fissile material for the North’s six nuclear tests from 2006 to 2017.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un offered to dismantle the Yongbyon complex in return for sanctions relief during a summit with US President Donald Trump in 2019. But the US rejected Kim’s offer because giving up Yongbyon would only be a partial concession, as the North is believed to have other enrichment facilities.



In response to the report, Lee Jong-joo, spokesperson for the Unification Ministry, said Seoul was closely monitoring the North’s nuclear and missile activities alongside the US, but declined to comment on whether Seoul is detecting signs of activities at the North’s nuclear complex.



The Defense Ministry also said the military is closely tracking the North’s nuclear situation in close coordination with the US, without providing further details.



The resumption of nuclear activities comes as the North on Sunday slammed the recent South Korea-US military exercise, vowing to bolster “war deterrence” strong enough to tackle and remove external threats.



Pyongyang has long said it will not give up its nuclear program until the US withdraws its “hostile policy” on the North, an apparent reference to US-led sanctions.