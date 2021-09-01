British foreign secretary rejects U.S. blame for indirect role in Kabul terror attack

A news portal Politico report on Monday said U.S. forces, which had been running the airport at the capital of Afghanistan, decided to keep the Abbey Gate, deemed to be at the "highest risk" for terrorist attack, open longer than they wanted to allow Britain to continue evacuating personnel.

"We coordinate very closely with the U.S., in particular around the ISIS-K threat that we anticipated -- although tragically were not able to prevent," Raab told Sky News.

"We got our civilian staff out of the processing center by Abbey Gate, but it's just not true to suggest that, other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport, that we were pushing to leave the gate open," he said.

