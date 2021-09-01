Vientiane bans night travel, closes businesses and schools as virus spreads

The capital’s mayor, Atsaphangthong Siphandone, issued an order on August 30 imposing 10 prohibitions and closures as follows:

Travel on roads is prohibited across the capital from 10pm to 5am. Exceptions are made for essential trips such as the transport of goods, food and medical equipment, ambulances, fire-fighting trucks, rescue vehicles, and vehicles owned by officials.

Closure of all schools, with entrance exams to tertiary education institutions suspended.

Closure of traditional and local border checkpoints. Passenger transport via the first Laos-Thailand Mekong Friendship Bridge is suspended. Exception is given to the transport of goods and people given permission by the Covid-19 taskforce.

Karaoke and entertainment venues, tourist sites, night markets, food gardens, liqour outlets including grill shops where alcoholic beverages are sold, theatres, snooker clubs, massage and spa services, beauty salons, internet cafés and gaming shops must close.

Meetings, training courses and other activities involving more than 20 people are banned.

Any kind of party or gathering in any location is prohibited. Those infringing the rule will be placed in quarantine at a quarantine centre or designated hotel. Rule-breakers will be fined and held responsible for any costs incurred.

All indoor and outdoor sports are prohibited.

Residents living in Vientiane’s red zones are prohibited from travelling to the provinces. Meanwhile, people living in red zones outside of Vientiane are not permitted to enter the city, unless given permission by the Covid-19 taskforce.

Circulation of fake news is prohibited.