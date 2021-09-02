EU mulls 300 million euros to accept refugees amid Afghan strife

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, made the proposal to EU ambassadors at an Aug. 26 meeting on Afghanistan, according to a diplomatic note seen by Bloomberg. The commission added that additional funds could be made available.

An EU spokesperson said the funding isn't limited to Afghan refugees, but EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said Tuesday that she plans to convene a high-level resettlement forum this month to address the Afghan situation. Specific resettlement pledges would have to made by individual EU governments.

The EU is eager to avoid a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis caused by the Syrian war when more than a million migrants entered the bloc. The EU will focus on development aid, including support for refugees in Afghanistan's neighbors like Pakistan and Tajikistan to prevent migration flows from reaching the EU, according to the note.

"The EU will engage and strengthen its support to third countries, in particular the neighboring and transit countries, hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees," according to a statement after a Tuesday emergency meeting of EU home affairs ministers in Brussels. "The EU will also cooperate with those countries to prevent illegal migration from the region."