Asean sees almost 74,000 new Covid cases

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that his country would receive an additional 331 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines through to the end of the year.

To date, at least 35.85 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 63 million have had their first dose, according to the Health Ministry.

The second wave of Covid-19 triggered by the Delta variant is easing in Indonesia, with declining infection and bed occupancy rates.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the kingdom has seen a dramatic drop in new cases and deaths, especially in the capital Phnom Penh and its adjacent Kandal province, where herd immunity has been achieved.

He asked his education minister to consider reopening schools in non-infectious locations, especially in rural areas, which have been closed since February after the third Covid-19 wave hit.

So far some 10.7 million people, or 66.8 per cent of the country’s population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 8.45 million have received both required shots.