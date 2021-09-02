[Singapore] Greater vaccine manufacturing capacity ahead of pandemics is key: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Noting the sharp deterioration in global trust and increase in protectionism since the pandemic started, Mr Tharman said the world does not have a system that can adequately supply - on a global scale and within a short time - the vaccines, therapeutics or protective equipment the world needs.

"That kind of supply chain had to be invented in the middle of a pandemic, and when you start in the middle of a pandemic, it takes a long time," he said, adding that this is a new public policy challenge.

"You're not going to be able to change nation-state democracies in either the rich world or the rest of the world... They will give extra attention to their own, everywhere in the world. But we do want to tackle the pandemic everywhere because it's in everyone's interests.

"How we reconcile these two objectives, and avoid the tension between the two leading to what we saw in the last year and a half... is by building up global supply capacity in advance of a pandemic, not in the middle of one."

This means having an ever-ready manufacturing capacity of multiple vaccine candidates. But without knowing which vaccine will be successful, the private sector has no commercial incentive to make advance investments, he said.

"It requires public investment together with the private sector... so that we have an over-supply of capacity in advance of a pandemic."

International R&D is also needed in new, lower-cost and modular manufacturing technologies that will allow for interchangeable manufacturing facilities - so that if one vaccine is not going to work out, repurposing can be quickly done to manufacture the successful vaccine at scale.