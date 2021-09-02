[Japan] Princess Mako to marry this year

If these events ultimately do not take place, it would be the first time in postwar history for a marriage involving a member of the Imperial family.

The princess has also expressed her intention to refuse the financial settlement she would normally receive when leaving the Imperial family upon her marriage, according to the sources. The government is expected to discuss whether it is legally possible for her to not receive the money.

Prince Akishino has approved the marriage, and the couple plans to submit their marriage registration to the local government this year, according to the sources. However, they might postpone this until next year depending on the situation with the pandemic.

The prince said at a press conference in November 2018 that he believed the engagement ceremony could not take place “unless there is a situation in which many people are content [with the marriage] and happy [for the couple],” apparently a reference to the financial trouble between Komuro’s mother and her former fiance. He then urged Komuro’s side to take “appropriate measures.”

Komuro released statements in January 2019 and in April this year, explaining the circumstances of the financial trouble. However, the situation has not necessarily reached a point where many people would celebrate the marriage.

Given this and the pandemic, it is now being discussed whether to skip the Nosai-no-Gi (Ceremony of Betrothal), a wedding ceremony and other related rituals.