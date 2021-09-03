Ida-driven rain, flooding claim over 40 lives in U.S. Northeast

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Thursday afternoon that 23 people died as a result of the storm, which made landfall in southern U.S. state Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.

"The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles by flooding and were overtaken by the water," Murphy tweeted.

At least 12 people died in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Among them, four women, three men and a 2-year-old boy died in the basements of residential homes in separate flooding incidents in Queens, according to an NBC report, citing New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Many commuters were stranded overnight in New York subway stations, some sleeping on benches with service suspended and no way to get to their destinations, according to local media reports.

Central Park at New York City on Wednesday recorded 3.15 inches of rainfall in just one hour, surpassing the previous recorded high of 1.94 inches in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on Aug. 21.

There were three people reported killed in Pennsylvania, one in Maryland and one in Connecticut. Authorities also located the body of a Virginia resident missing in flooding earlier this week.

In the Philadelphia area, some streets were swamped, delaying the city's rail and bus services and causing thousands of rescues, according to a CNN report, citing state Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency early Thursday about an hour after New York City Mayor de Blasio declared one due to what he called a "historic weather event ... with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads" as Ida remnants raced up the East Coast.