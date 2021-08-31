Ida weakens to tropical storm as it moves to Mississippi

Cantrell said officials believe that one person drowned, but she said confirmation and additional details would come from the coroner's office.

"So far, we have not had reports of massive loss of life, but we did have a tragedy, and one is too many," she said.

She implored those who evacuated from New Orleans to stay out of the city until it is safe to return.

"While we held the line, no doubt about that - now is not the time for reentry," Cantrell said.

She said city officials are "only at the beginning of that process determining what the actual impacts have been across the city of New Orleans. City agencies have been out since daybreak; they're going block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood. No one will be left out. No one has been left out."

Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said there is widespread debris blocking roadways, trees and power lines downed and damage to structures. "Just because the weather has passed, that does not guarantee that it's safe to be out walking around," Arnold said.

"If you evacuated from the city, take a breath - we're doing good here, we're doing well, under the circumstances. But it's not the time to return," he said. "There's not a lot open right now. There's not a lot of fuel resources. There's not a lot of reason to come back, and I want to add with covid, if you get hurt … hospitals are strained right now, so it's not a good time if you're out of the area to come back."