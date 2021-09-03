Xi: China to set up stock exchange in Beijing

"Using peace, development and win-win cooperation as the 'golden key', we will be able to address the challenges facing the world economy and international trade and investment, and create a brighter future for all," he said.

Themed "Towards Digital Future and Service Driven Development," the 2021 CIFTIS will last from Sept 2 to Sept 7.

As a massive exhibition and trading platform dedicated to trade in services, the CIFTIS played an important role in boosting worldwide trade last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global trade.

Addressing the CIFTIS in 2020, Xi made three proposals, calling on all countries to jointly foster an open and inclusive cooperation environment, work together to invigorate momentum for cooperation driven by innovation, and break new ground in win-win cooperation.

At a press conference last week, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan said the ministry has rolled out 36 detailed measures to implement what was proposed at last year's CIFTIS, with many seeing significant progress.

For example, the country introduced its first negative list for cross-border trade in services at the Hainan free trade port in July, marking the highest level of opening-up in the cross-border services trade realm.

As COVID-19 has accelerated the digitalization of trade in services, this year's CIFTIS features a dedicated section for digital services for the first time.

The 2021 CIFTIS has attracted the registration from more than 12,000 enterprises, up 52 percent from that in 2020. Representatives from 153 countries and regions signed up for the event, compared with 148 last year.