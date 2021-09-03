HCM City power utility eyes integration of private renewable energy

View
This will allow several control measures such as active reduction of grid power consumption during peak hours, load curtailment and management of loads through the day.
According to EVNHCMC, since power sources such as rooftop solar have become increasingly popular around the world, cities with high urbanisation and population density are looking for suitable distribution solutions.
For the city, rooftop solar is currently the best option for efficiency and optimisation, and it not only helps customers reduce electricity expenditure but also cools their houses by reducing radiation and offers the option of selling excess production to the grid, it said.
Besides, it is a clean source of energy, it pointed out.
As of August 1 the city had 14,250 rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 365 MWp.
EVNHCMC has set up a dedicated section for rooftop solar power on its customer care website since 2019, providing transparency on the feed-in tariff mechanism, power purchase and connection for capacity release procedures, incentive programmes, and a quick rooftop solar system investment cost/efficiency calculation tool.
It also carries out negotiations for rooftop solar system connections and power purchase.
It also plans to provide electric motorbikes to 400 of its electricians this year after already providing them at two of its subsidiaries, Saigon and Hoc Mon Power Companies.
It is also seeking to set up charging stations in co-ordination with electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast in anticipation of the enormous demand in the near future. — VNS
