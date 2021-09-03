HCM City power utility eyes integration of private renewable energy

This will allow several control measures such as active reduction of grid power consumption during peak hours, load curtailment and management of loads through the day.

According to EVNHCMC, since power sources such as rooftop solar have become increasingly popular around the world, cities with high urbanisation and population density are looking for suitable distribution solutions.

For the city, rooftop solar is currently the best option for efficiency and optimisation, and it not only helps customers reduce electricity expenditure but also cools their houses by reducing radiation and offers the option of selling excess production to the grid, it said.

Besides, it is a clean source of energy, it pointed out.

As of August 1 the city had 14,250 rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 365 MWp.