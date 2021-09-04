Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany over Afghanistan issue

In Germany, Blinken will meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and hold a ministerial meeting on Afghanistan with over 20 countries that "have a stake in" relocating and settling Afghans.

Blinken said earlier this week that the United States had suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul but will manage diplomacy with Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar.

"Our new team in Doha is up and running," he said in the briefing.

The top U.S. diplomat noted that the United States continues to maintain communication channels with the Afghan Taliban "on issues that are important to us, starting with the commitment to let people leave Afghanistan should they choose to do so."

A senior State Department official later told media that Blinken has no plans to meet with representatives of the Taliban in Doha.

Blinken reserved comment when asked about the U.S. position on a new Afghan government, while pointing to expectations of "real inclusivity" and fulfilling previous commitments made by the Taliban.

