Taliban calls for peaceful solution of Panjshir standoff

"Panjshir as a part of Afghanistan deserves to live in peace. The Islamic Emirate has declared general amnesty and there is no reason to fight. War is enough, let's stop fighting and live in peace," Mutaqi said in a message on Wednesday posted in Taliban's Twitter account.

Panjshir is the only province among Afghanistan's 34 provinces which has remained out of Taliban's control since the fall of major cities including capital Kabul.

Related Stories