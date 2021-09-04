At the U.S. Open, teenage upstarts oust third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka in succession

The result was a stunning upset on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Osaka has claimed two of her four Grand Slam titles, with Fernandez ousting the tournament's third seed, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. It was also the second upset authored by a teen on the main stadium court in the span of just a few hours, coming on the heels of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, 18, knocking off men's No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller.

"I just wanted to put on a show for everybody here," Fernandez told the crowd during her post-match victory.

Osaka, 23, had collected her rackets and walked off court by that point, flashing a peace sign to the crowd.

The match - which was Osaka's second Grand Slam contest since she withdrew from the French Open on May 31 for mental-health reasons - showed an uncharacteristic side of the soft-spoken champion, whose on-court comportment has been impeccable, regardless of the pressure.

After failing to serve out the match in the second set, Osaka piled one error atop another in the tiebreaker that followed. As her game unraveled, so did Osaka's emotions.

In uncharacteristic fashion, she struck her racket frame on the court. After another error, she tossed her racket, then bashed it. The chair umpire chose not to issue a warning, which would have been expected under the rule book.