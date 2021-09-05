Sri Lankan extremist shot dead after stabbing attack at New Zealand supermarket

Police in New Zealand shot and killed a “violent extremist” after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the incident was a “terrorist attack” carried out by a Sri Lankan national who was under police surveillance.

The man, who has not been identified, was a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, Ardern said.

Police killed the man within 60 seconds of the attack.

“What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong,” Ardern said in a news conference. “It was carried out by an individual, not a faith.”

“Of the six wounded people, three are in a critical condition and one is in a serious condition”, health officials said.