Guinea military officials say they have detained the president and taken control of the country

Col. Mamady Doumbouya said President Alpha Condé was in custody following hours of gunfire in Conakry, the capital of this West African nation, and warnings for people to go home.

"If you see the state of our roads, of our hospitals - it's time for us to wake up," Doumbouya said on state television.

With Guinea's red, yellow and green flag draped on his shoulders, the colonel pledged to forge a transition government that would not harm the nation but "make love" to it.

Soldiers flooded the streets of Conakry, blocking key roads. Confusion abounded before Doumbouya released a video on social media, citing "the trampling of the rights of citizens" and "the disrespect of democratic principles" as motivations for the overthrow.