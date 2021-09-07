Six Palestinians escape from an Israeli prison through a tunnel, sparking a manhunt

A security official said the fugitives fled down a shaft beneath the bathroom floor and then sneaked through underground passages in the prison's foundation.

Israeli police responded in large numbers, erecting roadblocks after the rare jailbreak from the Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Security forces patrolled streets in the north of the country and the occupied West Bank, as helicopters flew above.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described the escape as a "grave incident." Arik Yaacov, chief of the Israeli Prisons Service, said an investigation was underway and that the six men appeared to have found a flaw in the facility rather than tunneled the entire way out, Israel National News reported. It was not immediately clear if they had help from outside to orchestrate the escape.

The Gilboa prison, located about two miles from the West Bank, is one of the most heavily guarded in the country.

The men on the run ranged from 26 to 49 years old, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said. At least four had been serving life sentences, with one of them detained since 1996.