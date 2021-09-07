Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Russia condemns military coup in Guinea, demands Condes release

Moscow urged all political forces in the region to refrain from any action that would provoke further unrest and rather work towards a peaceful settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

16

View

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of the country's president Alpha Conde.
 

"We demand the release of Alpha Conde and his inviolability," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Moscow was closely monitoring the concerning developments in Guinea, and urged all political forces in the region to refrain from any action that would provoke further unrest and rather work towards a peaceful settlement.

Related Stories

On Sunday, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya announced that his forces have arrested Conde, and dissolved the government and national institutions.

International organizations including the United Nations and some governments have also condemned the coup and demanded Conde's release.  

Published : September 07, 2021

Related News

Guinea military officials say they have detained the president and taken control of the country

Published : September 06, 2021

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after seven cases and four deaths

Published : February 15, 2021

Explosions rock Equatorial Guinea's largest city; 17 dead, hundreds injured

Published : March 08, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.