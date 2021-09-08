HCM City to spend $351.2 mil on social relief

The city will offer financial aid worth VNĐ750,000 (US$32.9) for each eligible resident per month after September 15. The package will cover September and October.

Mãi said the city had around 2 million struggling households with a total of 5.3 million residents in need of social relief.

More financial aid would be offered in the future if needed.

Districts and departments have been asked to compile lists of people in need of this package. The compilation should be completed by September 15 so that the package can be launched the next day.

The money will be sent directly to their bank accounts.

HCM City has launched many relief packages to support locals and businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and has vowed to make future ones more easily accessible.

The most recent social relief covered about one million self-employed people and 1.3 million struggling households which received VNĐ1.5 million (US$65.7) in cash and gifts.

HCM City is Việt Nam’s COVID-19 epicentre with over 258,000 cases found. Millions have lost jobs or had their incomes greatly reduced. – VNS