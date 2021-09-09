Japan to establish national training centers for ‘urban sports’

Utilizing a system in which existing facilities nationwide can be designated and supported as NTCs, the agency will proceed with the selection of target facilities. It aims to start operations next spring.

Japanese athletes performed well in these four new sports, which made their Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Yuto Horigome, 22, won the gold medal in men’s street skateboarding and Momiji Nishiya, 14, won the gold medal in the women’s competition. Kanoa Igarashi, 23, took the silver medal in men’s surfing.

These sports will also be part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After examining candidate facilities selected by each sporting organization, the agency will designate them as NTCs based on the quality of their training environment and how convenient it is for athletes to gather there from around the nation. The agency will subsidize the rent for the facilities, personnel costs for medical staff, and equipment costs.

The agency has appropriated ¥1 billion in its budgetary requests for fiscal 2022, which includes operating expenses for other sports facilities that have already been designated.