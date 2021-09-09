Russian emergencies minister dies while trying to save film director

Zinichev was trying to rescue Russia's well known film director Alexander Melnik, 63, who travelled to Norilsk to pick a location for his new documentary on the development of the Arctic region, local media reported.

"Zinichev was standing with the director at the edge of a cliff. The director slipped and fell into the water below. No one of the many eyewitnesses even had time to figure out what had happened as Zinichev rushed into the water but crashed against a protruding rock," RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Telegram.