Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

China to donate 100 mln more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries by year end: Xi

China will donate 100 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries within this year on top of a donation of 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Xi made the announcement in Beijing while addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link.

China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world by the end of this year, said Xi, noting that China, to date, has provided more than 1 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations.

Published : September 10, 2021

