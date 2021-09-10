China to donate 100 mln more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries by year end: Xi

View
Xi made the announcement in Beijing while addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link.
China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world by the end of this year, said Xi, noting that China, to date, has provided more than 1 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations.
Published : September 10, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021