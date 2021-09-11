Tina Charles returns to form, gives Mystics playoff hopes a boost with win over Dream

Then came a hip injury and a four-game absence. Friday night, in an 82-74 win over the Atlanta Dream at Entertainment & Sports Arena, Charles returned to form, scoring 26 points to go with 16 rebounds and putting the Mystics into a tie with the New York Liberty for the league's eighth and final playoff spot with three games remaining.

Charles's work over the second and third quarters put the Mystics (11-18) in control. She scored 11 points during a 14-2 second-quarter run to give Washington a 38-29 lead. After Atlanta (7-22) cut the margin to 40-34 at halftime, she opened the third quarter with six straight points and eight during a 12-2 run that gave the Mystics a 52-36 lead, effectively putting away the Dream.

"I thought I played very poor," Charles said. "I have high standards for myself and how I come out and play and trying to be efficient the older I get. I just missed some shots that I should have made that could've made the game more easier for us. Gave Atlanta a little bit of life.

"Having teammates like Shavonte Zellous, who knows me and knows to get into me, definitely encouraged me to just keep going out there and keep playing my game and to be more aggressive."

Charles also had a career milestone as she passed Rebekkah Brunson to become the No. 2 rebounder in WNBA history behind Sylvia Fowles. She received a standing ovation when the accomplishment was announced. Charles waved and pointed to her former U-Conn. teammate Kalana Greene, whom Charles called her best friend.