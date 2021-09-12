3,000 holidaymakers to arrive

Nasaruddin said the reopening of Langkawi was made with careful attention and Lada had sought advice from the state Health Department, the National Security Council, and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

Langkawi OCPD Asst Comm Shariman Ashari said tourists should strictly follow the SOP while on the island to prevent any chain of infection from taking root.

“They should practise the new norms, such as wearing face masks and observing physical distancing while visiting Langkawi.

“Comply with the tourism bubble SOP that will be issued in the near future, including obtaining travel permits from the police.

“The police will continue with our SOP compliance operation and will take action against those who violate it,” he added.

ACP Shariman also said police would assign personnel at entry points to Langkawi and would have additional manpower at public places to ensure SOP compliance.

Malindo Air public relations and government affairs director Raja Sa’adi Raja Amrin said there would be six flights from Subang to Langkawi and one from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Langkawi starting Sept 16.

“Malindo Air does not offer any direct flights from Penang to Langkawi.

“However, passengers may fly to Langkawi from Penang by connecting flights via Subang Airport.

“Malindo Air also offers flights to Langkawi from KLIA,” he said in a statement to The Star.

Raja Sa’adi said the company was positive about the response to Langkawi in line with the travel bubble programme.

He added that for the month of September, an average of 55% of flight tickets to the island had been sold since the programme was announced.

“The company believes the reopening of Langkawi as a travel bubble will be of enormous value to the revival of the hard-hit aviation and tourism industries.

“Everyone in the company has been fully vaccinated to create a safer environment for our staff and customers,” he said.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is expected to visit the island resort on Wednesday to monitor preparations for the reopening.

She said only those who have been fully vaccinated would be allowed to visit Langkawi from Sept 16 onwards.

However, those who come from enhanced MCO areas would not be entitled to the pioneer travel bubble project relaxation.