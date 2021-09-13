First batch of wintering birds arrive in Chinas Poyang Lake

According to the Duchang station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve Administration Bureau, the birds landed a day earlier than last year.
It's the ninth consecutive year the migratory birds have come to Maying Lake for their first stop during the winter months since 2013.
With a surface area of over 3,200 square km, Poyang Lake hosts up to 700,000 wintering birds every year.
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021