First batch of wintering birds arrive in Chinas Poyang Lake

Four white spoonbills arrived in Maying Lake in Duchang County, east Chinas Jiangxi Province, on Sept. 11, becoming the first batch of wintering birds to arrive in the Poyang Lake area this year.

According to the Duchang station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve Administration Bureau, the birds landed a day earlier than last year.
 

It's the ninth consecutive year the migratory birds have come to Maying Lake for their first stop during the winter months since 2013.

With a surface area of over 3,200 square km, Poyang Lake hosts up to 700,000 wintering birds every year.

Published : September 13, 2021

