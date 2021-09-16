Asean sees almost 70,000 new Covid cases

Asean also saw 1,440 additional deaths, an increase from Tuesday’s 1,382, taking total coronavirus deaths in the region to 246,907.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday approved vaccinations for 1.9 million children aged 9-12 from Friday to prepare for the reopening of schools nationwide.

He said the vaccination of children aged 3-6 years would follow soon.

Cambodia reported 653 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the neighbouring country to 101,443 patients and 2,067 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Laotian health authorities said a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine could be an option in the future to further boost the body’s immunity against new Covid strains including the Delta variant.

There are reports that some in Laos have attempted to get a booster shot at vaccination centres despite the fact that the government has yet to approve these.

The country reported 223 new cases on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases to 17,905 patients and a total 16 deaths.