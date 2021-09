12 jailed for participating in unauthorized assembly in HK

The 12 defendants participated in an unauthorized assembly in Victoria Park on June 4, 2020, during which they entered the park despite being barred by the police, and shouted anti-National Security Law slogans.

Albert Ho Chun-yan, Figo Chan Ho-wun and Andrew Wan Siu-kin were sentenced to 10 months in prison. Steven Kwok Wing-kin and Chiu Yan-loy were sentenced to eight months in prison. Cyd Ho Sau-lan, Leung Kwok-hung, Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and Yeung Sum were sentenced to six months in prison, while Cheung Man-kwong, Mak Hoi-wah and Leung Kwok-wah received suspended sentences.

They had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.