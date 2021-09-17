Friday, September 17, 2021

Israels COVID-19 tally tops 1.2 mln

Though over 64 percent of its population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, Israel has experienced a resurgence in the infections since June mainly due to the fast spread of the Delta variant.

Israel's Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 8,586 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,208,144.

 

The ministry also reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the death toll in the country to 7,465, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 650 to 654, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,117,027, after 10,880 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases decreased to 83,652, it added.

Israeli students wearing masks are seen in a classroom on the first day of new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the central Israeli city of Modiin, Sept. 1, 2021.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel stood at over 6.05 million, or 64.4 percent of its total population, while over 5.56 million have taken two doses and over 2.98 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

An Israeli woman receives her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization in Jerusalem, Aug. 24, 2021.
 

Published : September 17, 2021

