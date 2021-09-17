Astronauts to return home after Chinas longest space mission

The tests successfully verified the radial rendezvous technology, laying an important technical foundation for the following manned missions, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The spaceship will return as planned. The three astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will begin their journey home, after living and working in the space station core module Tianhe for 90 days, the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts, the CMSA said.
Related Stories
Shenzhou-12 separated from Tianhe at 8:56 a.m. Thursday.
The three Chinese astronauts were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and entered Tianhe on June 17. The crew carried out extravehicular activities twice over the past 90 days.
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : July 20, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : July 05, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021